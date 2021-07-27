-
Local homeless shelters are preparing for possible exposure to coronavirus. City Gospel Mission President Roger Howell says his staff met Tuesday morning…
Little Village, City Gospel Mission's free play space in Westwood, is open for business. Even parents whose kids have been coming a short time say they've…
City Gospel Mission, a provider of food, shelter and recovery programs, is honoring Cincinnati's baseball past by bringing Crosley Field back to life.Even…
Recovering addict Mark Hudson looks back on the day when alcohol controlled his life. "I was merely existing. For the previous four years I was just…
City Gospel Mission, 3CDC and Strategies to End Homelessness officially kicked off construction of the City Gospel Mission Campus Thursday morning. The…
The Ohio Supreme Court has refused to hear a case that will allow the City Gospel Mission to relocate its facility to Queensgate. The homeless shelter is…
An appeals court has affirmed a lower court decision allowing the City Gospel Mission to relocate its facility to Queensgate. The homeless shelter is…