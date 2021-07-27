-
Cincinnatians can attend City Council and committee meetings in-person again, starting Monday. City Hall has been closed to the public since November due…
It has been a tough year for Cincinnati when it comes to trust in local government. Three separate corruption scandals have rocked City Hall, leaving…
All nine seats on Cincinnati City Council will be on the ballot in November 2021, and right now five of those seats are held by members who cannot seek…
When Cincinnati's next council is elected in 2021, members will serve two-year terms instead of the current four.Voters approved a charter amendment…
Updated: Thursday, 4:00 p.m.Cincinnati officials are delaying a plan to clear a homeless camp under the highway ramp on Third Street at Plum.Acting City…
Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley calls for City Manager Harry Black to resign. This comes just one day after Black forced an assistant police chief out of…
A Cincinnati district fire chief is filing a federal lawsuit alleging he was twice denied promotions after exposing wrongdoing in the department. Raffel…
Changes are coming to Cincinnati City Hall security, but the new measures are being scaled back from what was first proposed. City Manager Harry Black…
Cincinnati's City Manager has announced metal detectors will return to City Hall entrances on Apr. 4. Harry Black said in a memo visitors must come…
Cincinnati City Manager Harry Black is telling a council committee he is considering increasing security at city hall. He said that includes again placing…