Arts

Cincinnati's Black Lives Matter mural is getting a refresh

91.7 WVXU | By Becca Costello
Published June 15, 2022 at 4:58 PM EDT
Cincinnati Black Lives Matter Mural in 2022
1 of 6  — Cincinnati Black Lives Matter Mural in 2022
Artists from Black Art Speaks re-painting the outline of each letter in Cincinnati's Black Lives Matter mural.
Becca Costello
Cincinnati Black Lives Matter Mural in 2022 _2
2 of 6  — Cincinnati Black Lives Matter Mural in 2022 _2
Artists from Black Art Speaks re-painting the outline of each letter in Cincinnati's Black Lives Matter mural.
Becca Costello
BLM Mural 2022 refresh
3 of 6  — BLM Mural 2022 refresh
Artists from Black Art Speaks are re-painting the outline of each letter of Cincinnati's Black Lives Matter mural.
Becca Costello
Cincinnati Black Lives Matter Mural in 2020
4 of 6  — Cincinnati Black Lives Matter Mural in 2020
An aerial view of Cincinnati's Black Lives Matter mural when it was first installed in 2020.
City of Cincinnati
Cincy BLM mural restoration 2022
5 of 6  — Cincy BLM mural restoration 2022
Artists from Black Art Speaks re-painting the outline of each letter in Cincinnati's Black Lives Matter mural.
Becca Costello
Cincy BLM mural refresh 2022
6 of 6  — Cincy BLM mural refresh 2022
Artists from Black Art Speaks re-painting the outline of each letter in Cincinnati's Black Lives Matter mural.
Becca Costello

The Black Lives Matter mural in front of Cincinnati City Hall is getting a refresh this week. The art was installed on Plum Street two years ago with private funding, and the city added a protective overlay last year.

“There are 17 amazing artists that the visionary Alandes Powell and myself pulled together in just two days,” said Tashawna Otabil, co-owner of Black Art Speaks. “This is just symbolic of not just our heart desires, but our goal to want to express real change — systemic racism, health equity, pay equity — among various different things that are represented out there.”

Artists from Black Art Speaks will re-paint the outline of each letter this year, then another protective overlay will be applied across the whole mural. The public is invited to watch the artists at work from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday.

Plum Street between 8th and 9th will be closed starting until early Tuesday morning so people can see the mural.

Black Art Speaks recently published a book documenting how the project came together.

Arts Latest NewsnewsletterBlack Lives Mattercity hall
Becca Costello
Becca Costello grew up in Williamsburg and Batavia (in Clermont County) listening to WVXU. Before joining the WVXU newsroom, she worked in public radio & TV journalism in Bloomington, Indiana and Lincoln, Nebraska. Becca has earned numerous awards for her reporting, including from local chapters of the Associated Press and Society of Professional Journalists, and contributed to regional and national Murrow Award winners. Becca has a master's degree in journalism from Indiana University and a bachelor's degree from Cincinnati Christian University. Becca's dog Cincy (named for the city they once again call home) is even more anxious than she is.
