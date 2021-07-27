City manager raise

-
A Cincinnati Council Member said council should make a decision in two weeks on whether City Manager Harry Black gets a pay raise. Christopher Smitherman…
The full Cincinnati Council could vote Wednesday on an ordinance setting up a formal review process for the city manager. The Rules and Audit Committee…
A report from Cincinnati's Internal Audit Manager released to city council finds no issues with a pay raise given to former city manager Milton Dohoney,…
Cincinnati Council could soon be drafting an ordinance that sets up an annual review process for the city manager. The Rules and Audit Committee approved…
Cincinnati City Manager Harry Black is getting a nearly $7,500 pay raise. City Council approved the increase Wednesday after an hour long debate. Some…
Cincinnati City Manager Milton Dohoney's base salary is increasing to $255,000 per year. The full city council by a 6-2 vote approved the raise Thursday…
Cincinnati Council's Budget and Finance Committee Tuesday approved a pay raise and a one-time bonus for City Manager Milton Dohoney, Jr.The committee…