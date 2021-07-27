-
To American slaves, Cincinnati meant freedom.Through the Civil War, Kentucky was a slave-holding state, but during the conflict, remained within the…
You can listen to my interview with author Richard Haw here. I thought I knew a lot about the Roebling Suspension Bridge. Maybe you do, too.I knew that…
The year was 1908 and an Ohio doctor, appointed by President Theodore Roosevelt as the nation's first Opium Commissioner, warned that Americans "have…
Most of us today think of the Civil War in terms of clear and defined boundaries between the slave states of Kentucky and Missouri and the free states of…
He was a celebrated cavalry officer, nationally known and deeply respected by the soldiers who served under him, and rival of Confederate raider John Hunt…
As Cincinnati slept in the early morning hours of April 27, 1865, the SS Sultana, a steamboat that had been built in the shipyards here two years before,…
Rearranging historical artifacts is nothing new at the Cincinnati Museum Center. Temporary exhibits come and go. But rarely is the move a big production…
Visitors at the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center rang bells Thursday afternoon marking the 150th anniversary of the end of the Civil War.…
Throughout the Civil War, on the bloody battlefields and in the hospitals overflowing with the wounded, many a mortally wounded young soldier left this…
Many Americans, argues Michael C. C. Adams, tend to think of the Civil War as more glorious, less awful, than the reality. Millions of tourists flock to…