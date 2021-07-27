-
“I water my horses out of this creek down here,” Jeff Ivers says, resting his hand on his horse’s nose. He looks out over his land: 43 acres, surrounded...
I was only 22 years old in January of 1975, a reporter for The Post, the student newspaper at Ohio University in Athens.Even then, I had a reputation for…
More than 2,000 miners in Appalachia are dying from an advanced stage of black lung. NPR and Frontline have found the government had multiple warnings and opportunities to protect them, but didn't.
A mobile health clinic is touring different coal towns in Ohio to help miners find out if they have black lung disease. As Statehouse correspondent Andy...
After years in limbo, a plan to construct a new coal plant has been scrapped. That leaves Ohio without any proposals for new coal plant generation....
Donald Trump promised coal miners: "You're going to be working your asses off!" NPR spent more than a year in the coal counties of central Appalachia and found hope, cynicism and some surprises.
The Environmental Protection Agency is working to finalize a plan that would essentially ban coal-fire power plants in their present form. New ones could…