How Kentucky, one of the top 5 coal-burning states in the U.S., is changing its ways

Historically coal is king in the Bluegrass State, providing nearly all of the state's electricity generation. However, utility executives are planning to expand sustainable renewable generation as older plants become more costly to operate.

According to recent data released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration, Kentucky is one of the top five coal-burning states in the nation, and is seventh in overall coal production. Residents are feeling the direct impact of fossil fuel usage, as the state's climate grows warmer and and natural disasters become more frequent.

On Cincinnati Edition, we learn how utilities in Kentucky plan to meet the state's energy needs and reduce their carbon footprint in the changing energy landscape.

Guests:



Ryan Van Velzer, energy and environment reporter, Louisville Public Media

Kate Shanks, senior vice president of public affairs, Kentucky Chamber of Commerce

