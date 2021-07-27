-
Great Parks and Cohen Recycling's annual holiday light recycling program has broken a record for the second year in a row, collecting 15,700 pounds of…
-
There is at least one bright spot to 2020: More residents across Ohio, Indiana and Kentucky have the opportunity to drop off broken or unwanted holiday…
-
If you come across a string of broken lights as you unpack decorations for the upcoming holiday season, know there is at least one bright spot: you don't…
-
At the end of 2018, Great Parks of Hamilton County put out the same plea it had made for the past four years: Drop off your broken or unwanted holiday…
-
E-waste is any discarded electronic device or appliance, including computers, TVs and cell phones. According to the United Nations, 20 to 50 million…
-
Electronic waste, or E-waste (monitors, computers, cell phones and other electronic devices)? represents 2-percent of America's trash in landfills, but it…