-
Book Review: Just in time for March Madness, Roberta Schultz reviews Adolph Rupp and the Rise of Kentucky Basketball by James Duane Bolin.
-
Acclaimed author and New York Times Magazine contributing writer Michael Sokolove has turned his attention to the scandalous University of Louisville…
-
Each Friday on Cincinnati Edition we present an in-depth discussion of the developments behind the headlines.Joining us to discuss this week's top…
-
For college basketball fans, we are going into the most wonderful time of the year. Conference tournaments are underway. Selection Sunday for the college…
-
College basketball is in full swing, conference play has started around the country, so that means we are moving quickly towards March and the NCAA…