Community Conversations Madisonville

Madisonville, a community plagued by crime more than a decade ago, is now a lot safer as evidenced by a walk down Madison Road near Whetsel Avenue.That's…
When WVXU talked with some Madisonville residents in May, they were asked what would make their neighborhood better.Many said a grocery store. It is not…
Madisonville got its start in 1809 as Madison, named after the fourth president of the United States, James Madison. The community became part of the City…
People who live in Madisonville like to say their neighborhood is one of the most welcoming in Greater Cincinnati and also one of the most racially…
Madisonville is one of Cincinnati's largest neighborhoods, but, in 1970, an important part of its heart and soul was paved over and disappeared with…
WVXU's occasional series on community conversations is exploring the changing landscape of Cincinnati's Madisonville neighborhood. As communities…