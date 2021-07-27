-
The Connecticut-based Pilobulus Dance Theater will return to Cincinnati for two shows presented by the Contemporary Dance Theater.CDT's Jefferson James is…
MamLuft&Co. Dance is in its eighth year of presenting new and provocative modern dance programs, and the company’s founder, Jeanne Mam-Luft, joins Anne…
Frank Johnson has a reminder about the upcoming MamLuft & Co. Dance performance of The Tragedy of Time, their contribution to the Cincinnati Remembers WWI…
Local dance company Pones Inc. is part of this summer’s Cincy Fringe Festival and will also perform as part of CrisisART Festival 2014, an art for social…
MamLuft&Co. Dance premiers a new work at the Aronoff Center for the Arts on February 21 and 22. /SHIFT/ follows a community forced into a world of change…
Exhale Dance Tribe is a contemporary jazz dance company based in Cincinnati and rooted in rhythmic storytelling. The troupe is comprised of performing…
March 8-9 brings the annual Performance and Time Arts production of the Contemporary Dance Theater to the College Hill Town Hall. This performance art…
Jim Stump welcomes in Kim Popa, the co-founder/artistic & executive director of Pones, Inc., the contemporary dance company that often performs in…