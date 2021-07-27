-
There is a lot happening at the Cincinnati Museum Center these days, including the restoration of its Union Terminal home and preparations for an upcoming…
-
The Taft Museum of Art celebrates the recently completed TV phenomenon, Downton Abbey, with an exhibit of 36 costumes opening July 2.Curator Tamara Muente…
-
Fans of the Disney megahit film Frozen can now enjoy the familiar music and the characters on skates as Disney On Ice presents Frozen at U.S. Bank Arena,…
-
Staging one of Shakespeare's plays involves more than just the challenging dialog and fight choreography. Depending on the adaptation, period costumes are…
-
Need a last minute idea for a Halloween costume that could light up the party, and in some cases, gross out your friends? Ray Cappel, co-owner of…