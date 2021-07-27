-
Last year when President Obama announced the United States was renewing diplomatic relations with Cuba, companies here began working on plans to introduce…
-
On the heels of the U.S. re-opening its embassy in Cuba, Miami University is planning a journalism study abroad program there. Professor Joe Sampson…
-
A group of professors and students from Mount St. Joseph University visited Cuba for an educational and cultural trip last month. Joining us to share…
-
President Obama'?s call to end the Cuban embargo and allow freer access to the country by Americans continues to stir heated debate. But for years, U.S.…
-
Thursday, March 12 at 7:00 pmAnchored by Maria HinojosaFrom America Abroad: President Obama's announcement to begin normalizing relations with Cuba marks…
-
Len Sternberg has led four trips of WGUC listeners on tours of Cuba, so he joins musician Ron Esposito to talk about the importance Fidel Castro puts on…