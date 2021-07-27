-
The CW finally becomes a seven-night network this fall, adding Saturday night shows on Oct. 2. The agreement with affiliates to air CW shows 8-10 p.m.…
-
One Day At A Time. That's the name of Netflix's revival of a 1975 sitcom which CBS will broadcast this fall, since its own shows haven't resumed…
-
Another postponement due to the coronavirus pandemic: CW will delay until January the return of its regularly scheduled lineup and premieres for Superman…
-
A dozen new primetime TV series – 66% of the 18 new shows – arrive this week as broadcasters cling to the arcane notion of a "premiere week" immediately…
-
Here's my annual Fall TV guide, as the season kicks off today with the new Kelly Clarkson, Tamron Hall and Judge Jerry daytime shows; HGTV's A Very Brady…
-
Order in the court! The fall TV season's biggest daytime battle will be waged by former talk show host Jerry Springer against Judge Judy Sheindlin,…
-
The CW will team up Supergirl with Batwoman on Monday nights, and bring young sleuth Nancy Drew back to TV in its two new fall dramas.Ruby Rose…
-
Here they come! Nine new shows– half of the 18 series to debut on the five broadcasting networks – premiere during the Fall TV season's biggest week.Get…
-
Add "Charmed" to the growing list of rebooted TV series. The CW will revive the old WB series (1998-2006) about sisters with magical powers when the…
-
Here's my Fall TV guide, as the season kicks off tonight with the first Thursday night NFL game.My list includes:Thumbnails descriptions for the 19 new…