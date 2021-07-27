-
David Choate is an SCPA graduate who has created Revolution Dance Theatre, an African American troupe now in residence at the Aronoff Center. He discusses…
Kim Popa, founder of dance company Pones, Inc. talks about "Graphic," their new production for the Cincinnati Fringe Festival.
Seven venues in Covington will host the newly revived World Music Fest, a celebration of world cultures though music, dance, art and food, happening June…
Dancefix is a high-energy adult dance workout class that recently moved into its very own studio in Blue Ash.Heather Britt, the founder of Dancefix, talks…
ArtsWave is funding some exciting and innovative dance programs in the coming year, and joining Anne Arenstein to talk about these creative and dynamic…
The idea behind Lunch Beat is simple – ditch your desk for an hour-long party in the middle of the work day. If you dance, you get a free lunch.Lunch Beat…
Cincinnati Conservatory of Music's Department of Dance marks a major milestone this spring as it celebrates its 50th anniversary. Dance graduates have…
The Greater Cincinnati Dance Alliance will be part of the biennial Global Water Dance on June 22 (during Paddlefest) along the Serpentine Wall. This event…
March 8-9 brings the annual Performance and Time Arts production of the Contemporary Dance Theater to the College Hill Town Hall. This performance art…
Jim Stump welcomes in Kim Popa, the co-founder/artistic & executive director of Pones, Inc., the contemporary dance company that often performs in…