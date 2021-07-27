-
In an election with just 15.6% turnout, Cincinnati voters have chosen from a field of six mayoral candidates the two who are complete polar opposites –…
-
Every year since 1974, the year I started covering politics, people have been asking me the same question over and over and over again on the day before…
-
I have known Cincinnati mayoral candidate David Mann for nearly 40 years – as a City Council member, as mayor, as a one-term congressman, and as an…
-
A Cincinnati City Council committee Monday declined to vote on four ordinances from Mayor John Cranley that would appropriate federal stimulus money. The…
-
Early voting begins Tuesday, April 6, for the May election in Hamilton County. On the ballot in Cincinnati is a non-partisan primary for candidates…
-
Aftab Pureval, Cecil Thomas, David Mann.Those are your top tier candidates in the May 4 Cincinnati mayoral primary. Not necessarily in that order.And only…
-
Nine candidates filed petitions by Thursday's deadline for the May 4 Cincinnati mayoral primary.If they all qualify for the primary ballot, it will be a…
-
Three Cincinnati City Council members have been accused of taking bribes from developers this year. City Council Member David Mann says an independent…
-
I can't presume to say that Cincinnati Council Member P.G. Sittenfeld's political ambitions, which burned hotter than a match until his recent indictment…
-
A handyman says he was shot while trying to break up a party at an Airbnb in Cincinnati's Pendleton neighborhood on Aug. 16. The man who rented the Airbnb…