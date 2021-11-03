© 2021 Cincinnati Public Radio
Cincinnati Edition

Cincinnati's next mayor joins 'Cincinnati Edition,' plus election analysis

Published November 3, 2021 at 4:01 AM EDT
Cincinnati voters went to the polls Tuesday to decide who will run City Hall, chose four seats on Cincinnati Public's School Board, and voted on two levies and a proposed charter amendment. Voters chose Aftab Pureval as Cincinnati's next mayor.

Mayor Elect Aftab Pureval joins Cincinnati Edition to discuss his plans for office, and we're joined by WVXU local government reporter Becca Costello; and Business Courier columnist Chris Wetterich.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Cincinnati EditionCincinnati EditionAftab PurevalDavid MannCincinnati City CouncilCincinnati Public School Board
