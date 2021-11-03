Cincinnati's next mayor joins 'Cincinnati Edition,' plus election analysis

Cincinnati voters went to the polls Tuesday to decide who will run City Hall, chose four seats on Cincinnati Public's School Board, and voted on two levies and a proposed charter amendment. Voters chose Aftab Pureval as Cincinnati's next mayor.

Mayor Elect Aftab Pureval joins Cincinnati Edition to discuss his plans for office, and we're joined by WVXU local government reporter Becca Costello; and Business Courier columnist Chris Wetterich.

