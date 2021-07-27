-
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, there are about 1.5 million deer-related car crashes every year in the United States,…
Clifton residents and the Cincinnati Park Board will soon get important data on whether their deer sterilization pilot program is a viable alternative to…
More than 900 deer strikes were reported to law enforcement in Clermont and Hamilton counties last year, putting the two on the state's list of collision…
As beautiful as the animals are, deer have become not just a nuisance but a real danger in many neighborhoods, especially during mating season.…