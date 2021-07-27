-
This week's blues show, Saturday, August 15th at 11pm, starts off with songs by Derek & the Dominos followed by Duane Allman and Delbert McClinton. The…
-
The spotlight is on the women of the blues on this week's blues show, Saturday, March 14th at 11pm. The first set features Bonnie Raitt, Marcia Ball,…
-
This week's blues show, Saturday, February 29th from 11pm-midnight, features four songs in the first set: Hoots & Hellmouth, Galactic, Trombone Shorty,…
-
I thought it'd be fun during this Valentine's weekend. 2/15 at 11pm, to share some of my favorite lovey-dovey songs. So the show starts off with music…
-
This week on The Blues, Saturday night at 11pm, January 25th, the show begins with a song written by Jimmy Smith and performed by Joey DeFrancesco,…
-
This week on The Blues, Saturday, August 24, at 11pm, you'll hear new music from the Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band, the Tedeschi Trucks Band, Coco Montoya,…
-
Stevie Ray Vaughan starts off this week's blues show, Saturday, August 10th at 11pm, talking about his playing, followed by him & Double Trouble on their…
-
The annual Cincy Blues Fest is returning to Sawyer Point this weekend for a one-day musical event, Saturday, August 11th. The festival runs from 2:30 -…
-
Blues rock legend Delbert McClinton is coming to Cincinnati to headline the 2018 Cincy Blues Fest. The man behind "Givin' It Up For Your Love" among many,…
-
This week on The Blues, Saturday evening at 11pm on February 24th, you'll hear from musicians both local and national who'll be performing in Cincinnati…