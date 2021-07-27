-
Indianapolis-based Emmis Communications has sold Cincinnati Magazine -- and city magazines in Atlanta and the Los Angeles area -- to Detroit-based Hour…
-
With 30 years of practical experience in environmental science and natural resource management, Dr. John Hartig is currently the Refuge Manager for the…
-
Other than our former police chief, what does Detroit have that we don’t have? A group of Cincinnati leaders traveled to Detroit to get ideas from the…
-
Cincinnati Police Chief James Craig is officially going home. Craig is taking the top job in his hometown of Detroit."It's home," says Craig. "My family,…