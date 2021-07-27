-
Ginkgo biloba is known to have antioxidant properties, but could it offer therapeutic benefits for people with Type 2 diabetes?Some new research is…
A new study involving Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center finds early intervention, like gastric bypass surgery, helps severely obese…
Nearly 500,000 adults in Kentucky are living with diabetes and becoming increasingly burdened by the cost of insulin. Angela Lautner, head of KOI...
Researchers at The Ohio State University College of Medicine and the Wexner Medical Center have discovered high levels of the hormone aldosterone, already…
A study by the United Health Foundation ranks Kentucky 48th in its annual report on senior citizens. That’s a slight improvement over the state’s ranking…
With the rising health challenges of obesity, diabetes and heart disease many patients find they need to adopt a whole new lifestyle to improve their…
That old saying, "you hit a nerve" may have to go out the proverbial window.A researcher at the University of Cincinnati has proved something called…