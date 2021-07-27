-
Look for a more youthful presence at this year's Martin Luther King Jr., Music Hall celebration, complete with lots of upbeat music and poetry, busloads…
-
Noted actor/director/writer and Golden Globe-winner Regina Taylor recently visited with Anne Arenstein to talk about Maya Angelou's poems and her thoughts…
-
The annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Day program, presented by the local MLK Coaltion, happens Monday, January 19 at Music Hall. Joining Jim Stump to talk…
-
“Journey From Within” is a one-hour tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. which will air on WVXU and WMUB on Saturday, January 17th, at 11pm. The special…
-
Originally aired Saturday, January 15, 2011 at 11 PMThe Journey From Within is a one-hour tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. The special begins with a…
-
The next regional premiere from Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati is playwright Katori Hall’s fascinating re-imaging of events on the night before Dr. Martin…
-
People remembering Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in Cincinnati Monday have a full day to do it.The Martin Luther King Jr. Coalition and the National…
-
Jane Durrell sits down for a conversation with Dr. C.G. Newsome, the director of Cincinnati’s National Underground Railroad Freedom Center. Their…
-
Dayton-area poet and professor, Dr. Herbert Woodward Martin, joins Barbara Gray to discuss and read from his latest volume of poetry, On the Flyleaf:…
-
Clybourne Park, the newest production at Playhouse in the Park, is the only play to have captured these three top honors: Pulitzer Prize for Drama; Tony…