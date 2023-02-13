-
A reporter for NewsNation was arrested for criminal trespassing Wednesday at a news conference in East Palestine, Ohio but the details of it are still unclear.
East Palestine Fire Chief Keith Drabick lifted the evacuation at a press conference Wednesday night. It had been in place since Sunday.
DeWine said he wants to see what federal report shows before determining what steps the state can take to prevent another situation like the one that happened this weekend in East Palestine near the Pennsylvania border.
Authorities in Ohio conducted a controlled release of chemicals in derailed train cars to avert a catastrophe from occurring in a region near the Ohio-Pennsylvania state line
In Ohio, officials are working to prevent any major explosion from the wreckage of a Friday night train derailment that occurred in a small town near the Ohio-Pennsylvania state line.
Gov. Mike DeWine extended the evacuation area and called the situation "a matter of life and death." He said anyone still in the area needs "to leave immediately."
Law enforcement were canvassing for any remaining residents in East Palestine, Ohio, as authorities planned to release and burn hazardous chemicals Monday.
Gov. Mike DeWine warned Sunday evening a train car that had derailed Friday night was showing "drastic temperature change" on Sunday and could explode.
Officials watching the wreckage of a derailed train in Ohio warned nearby residents to evacuate Sunday night, saying a rail car was at risk of an explosion that could launch deadly shrapnel.
The resulting large fire prompted an evacuation order in a village near the Pennsylvania state line. There was no immediate information about what caused the derailment. No injuries were reported.