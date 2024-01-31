President Biden to visit East Palestine to mark derailment anniversary

President Joe Biden plans to visit East Palestine to meet with residents, marking the one-year anniversary of the Norfolk Southern train derailment, the White House announced Wednesday. He's expected to get an assessment of the clean-up from the contamination that resulted from the derailment and subsequent burn-off of vinyl chloride from five damaged tanker cars, along with efforts to hold Norfolk Southern accountable.

In the weeks after the derailment, the U.S. EPA ordered Norfolk Southern to clean up all environmental damage caused by the derailment. While the EPA declared in October that the cleanup of contaminated soil at the derailment site was nearly complete, work has continued on cleaning up nearby waterways that were impacted.

The president signed an executive order in September 2023 directing that Norfolk Southern must continue to be held accountable for the derailment and any long-term impacts.

