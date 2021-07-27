Easter Seals

-
A social enterprise is a business created to further a social purpose in a financially sustainable way. Greater Cincinnati is home to several such…
A recent survey found that only 34% of adults with intellectual disabilities in the United States are employed. That includes several thousand individuals…
Greater Cincinnati companies, including Total Quality Logistics (TQL), GE, US Bank and Horseshoe Casino, are learning to better recruit, hire and retain…
Greater Cincinnati community leaders are beginning to map veterans services for the region. The first of five so-called "convening" sessions is Tuesday.…
Three Cincinnati charitable organizations are banding together to help veterans with disabling injuries get help and find work. Navigating federal, state…