-
Many seniors and adults with a disability or illness come under the care of a guardian, who manages their assets. How can you be certain a guardian is…
-
The National Council on Aging estimates that one in every 10 Americans, aged 60 or older, has been the victim of some type of abuse or neglect. But elder…
-
Elder abuse is a problem that affects hundreds of thousands of elderly individuals in the form of physical, sexual, psychological, financial abuse,…
-
It can be physical, verbal, emotional, financial or a matter of neglect, but elder abuse is a growing problem in the U.S. Some studies indicate that 1 in…