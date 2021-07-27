-
Hamilton County Board of Elections Director Sherry Poland says absentee and in-person voting numbers are up when compared to the last two midterm…
Voters in the Southwest Local School District rejected a combination bond issue and tax levy for new school construction Tuesday, while voters in two…
Howard Wilkinson talks with Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted about online voter registration, fraud and other election issues.
About 100 voters at the Evanston Recreation Center were inconvenienced this morning when a worker failed to unlock the doors. Hamilton County Board of…
The Hamilton County Board of Elections will take a closer look this morning at challenges to nearly 100 voter registrations. The board is increasingly…
Ohio's Secretary of State says he's leveling the playing field to ensure the Presidential Election in Ohio will be "uniform, accessible for all, fair and…