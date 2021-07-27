-
As COVID-19 continues to impact the country’s homeless population, Cincinnati could see construction begin on a new homeless shelter in February.Bethany…
-
A month ago, Bethany House was looking at consolidating services and launching a capital campaign. Now, CEO Susan Schiller says the family shelter is…
-
On any given night, there are more than 600,000 people in America living on the streets or in shelters. Nearly a quarter of them are children. Others are…
-
According to local service agency Shelterhouse, almost 8,000 Cincinnatians, including children, are homeless. A variety of factors can lead to…
-
Homelessness doesn’t just affect adults – it can affect entire families. According to Strategies to End Homelessness, nationally, 1.6 million children -…
-
Homelessness is a serious and continuing problem in Greater Cincinnati, on both sides of the Ohio River. In 2013, the State of Kentucky ranked worst in…
-
The number of individuals in Greater Cincinnati experiencing homelessness has dropped in recent years, but there are still far too many men, women and…
-
We continue our discussion of the homeless situation in Greater Cincinnati by looking at homelessness prevention programs designed to help families avoid…
-
Several agencies have been working for a couple years on a plan to reduce family homelessness in Cincinnati. That proposal is now a reality. “Solutions to…