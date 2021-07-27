-
An FBI investigation led to the thwarting of an alleged plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer before the November 3 election – a plan that...
For the first time FBI agents can remember, they will hold a pre-election meeting in Columbus Friday afternoon with the Ohio Secretary of State and the U.…
With the unemployment rate sky high because of COVID-19, some could soon be considering a career with the FBI. The agency typically has 700-900 openings a…
With over 1,000 possible Chinese espionage cases under investigation by the FBI, the bureau's Cincinnati division wants to be proactive. It is looking to…
The Federal Bureau of Investigation has taken a hard look at its 56 local field offices and determined that the Cincinnati Division needs 12 more agents.…
The FBI is "intimidating or harassing" some Chinese citizens who work and teach at the University of Cincinnati. That's the claim by the executive…
Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost has ordered a review of state databases that are being accessed by outside law enforcement agencies. He also wants to know how that data is being used. The directive comes on the heels of a Washington Post story listing Ohio as one of 21 states that has shared its drivers' license database with the FBI for facial recognition scans.
Many Cincinnatians remember the tragic and disturbing case of Donald Harvey, the notorious mass murderer who hid in plain sight and may be responsible for…
Former FBI Special Agent and Cincinnati resident William E. Plunkett has written his second book, The G-Men and the Nurse: A 1929 Washington Cold Case.…
For the first time, a Chinese Ministry of State Security (MSS) operative has been extradited to the United States, according to the Justice Department.…