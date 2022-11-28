© 2022 Cincinnati Public Radio
Local News

Centerville man arrested for threatening a mass school shooting in California

91.7 WVXU | By Ann Thompson
Published November 28, 2022 at 4:13 PM EST
A Centerville man is jailed after allegedly making online threats to commit a mass shooting at a California school.

The FBI has arrested 21-year-old Alex Jaques after agents said he posted the threats on YouTube earlier this month. They were directed at Washington Middle School in Salinas, California. The FBI says Jaques had been a student at another school in the same county.

"In the video, Jaques allegedly uses multiple firearms to shoot a Chromebook computer and threatens to attack Washington Middle School in Salinas, California," a news release says. "The Chromebook has a Washington Middle School sticker affixed to it. The video shows an uzi-style weapon being discharged in rapid succession and multiple shots fired from a rifle-style weapon.”

Agents notified the school before anything happened. The FBI says other videos on Jaques’s YouTube page show the defendant driving while shooting at street signs.

A search warrant at Jaques’s residence discovered eight firearms, including an uzi.

He’s charged with making interstate threats.

Tags
Local News FBIschool shootingOhio News
Ann Thompson
Ann Thompson has years of journalism experience in the Greater Cincinnati market and brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to her reporting. She has reported for WKRC, WCKY, WHIO-TV, Metro Networks and CBS/ABC Radio. Her work has been recognized by the Associated Press and the Society of Professional Journalists. In 2019 and 2011 A-P named her “Best Reporter” for large market radio in Ohio. She has won awards from the Association of Women in Communications and the Alliance for Women in Media. Ann reports regularly on science and technology in Focus on Technology
