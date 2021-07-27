-
It has been one year since the February 14 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High in Parkland, Florida. Seventeen students and staff members were…
Last spring, NPR traveled across the country to speak with teenagers about their many different relationships with guns.
One year after a teen gunman killed two students and injured 14 others, some parents are now suing the Marshall County school district in western...
Five local school districts in Butler County are asking voters to approve a levy to pay for extra security and mental health resources. The Butler County…
Marshall County High School students will be greeted by dozens of ‘Marshall Strong’ signs as they return to school on Thursday.
The parents of Bailey Holt and Preston Cope, two 15-year-olds killed in the Marshall County High School shooting in January, testified to a group of...
Paula Reed remembers walking out into the sunshine of a beautiful day when kids ran by yelling, "They've got guns."
NPR Education Correspondent Claudio Sanchez tells NPR Extra his thoughts on covering school shootings and what may be the future of the education beat.
Newark City Schools are the first district in the U.S. to purchase a new local system to help civilians treat injuries resulting from school shootings.
"I, for one, am glad it's snowing," Elena Villalon told a cheering crowd in front of Cincinnati's City Hall Saturday morning. The University of Cincinnati…