-
After a series of violent demonstrations in Charlottesville, VA, cities across the U.S. are recognizing that big vehicles are an effective and cheap way…
-
Great music, old and new, is coming to town this week. The Bunbury Festival offers 80 live performances by local and national bands for three days of…
-
The 4th Annual Asian Food Fest is the complete package of Food, Family and Culture!I was fortunate to meet with Lam Dang, marketing director and Thuy Cao,…
-
The 2012 version of the Midpoint Music Festival is coming at the end of the month, so organizers Dan McCabe and Venomous Valdez stopped by the studio to…
-
Saturday starting at noon is the Cincinnati Observatory’s Scope Out 2012 with special guest speaker Pamela Gay. She’s an astronomer, writer, and host of…
-
Believe it or not, the Cincy Blues Fest is celebrating its 20th Anniversary this year, with the event scheduled for August 10 and 11 at Sawyer Point. Mary…