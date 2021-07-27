Focus on Technology

-
According to researchers at Wright Patterson Air Force Base, a handheld device approved to treat migraines appears to also boost alertness for the sleep…
-
According to the Harvard Kennedy School's Matthew Bunn, "For whatever reason, for a certain brand of right-wing extremists in the United States and…
-
Doctors are gradually learning sparing the nipple in breast cancer surgery is better for the patient for cosmetic, sexual and mental health reasons. Ohio…
-
Why do the eye-straining work of sorting pottery at an archaeological dig site when a computer will do it for you? Researchers at Northern Arizona…
-
Inspired in part by aquatic animals who can absorb oxygen, a Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center researcher has developed an innovative way to…
-
Residents of the Springdale retirement community Maple Knoll Village have been busier than usual lately. They've been onstage with Lion King performers in…
-
Autonomous vehicles are already on Greater Cincinnati roadways and the Ohio Kentucky Indiana Regional Council of Governments (OKI) is looking to expand…
-
For too long, Black and other minority artists say they have been cut out of the equation when it comes to getting rich off their own art. They want to…
-
"China stands a reasonable chance of overtaking the United States as the leading center of AI innovation in the coming decade," says a new government…
-
Just as we are digesting new developments on food allergies, others come out. Headlines include, "Milk Is Overtaking Nuts As Top Food Allergy Threat." And…