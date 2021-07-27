-
The neighborhood of Avondale has been without a grocery, making it a food desert, since Aldi closed in 2008. But big changes are underway in the community…
-
A Cincinnati man is on a mission to plant 100 orchards in the next decade as a way to help feed people in food deserts. WVXU recently visited his first…
-
Kroger's new Downtown store opens Wednesday morning. The store at Court and Walnut features a supermarket on the first floor and a food court on the…
-
Monique Williams McCoy greets everyone walking down Cleveland avenue like a neighbor. "Hey y’all!" she calls out. "You coming over to check it out today...
-
In 2017 Kroger closed its grocery in Walnut Hills, placing the neighborhood among several communities in the city considered food deserts, areas without…
-
Shareholders of the Clifton Market have decided on a path forward after facing bankruptcy. According to our partners at WCPO, they voted overwhelmingly to…
-
Food deserts, most commonly found in poor, low-income neighborhoods, are communities where residents don't have easy access to fresh, healthy food.An…
-
Update 2:50 p.m. Cincinnati-Dayton Division President Tim Brown says the store will be twice the size of the Vine Street grocery it's replacing."Following…
-
Construction continues on a co-op grocery store in Clifton. Backers of the Clifton Market provided an update Tuesday morning.Clifton Market Board Chair…
-
Clifton Market is expected to open by the end of September. The co-op grocery store has raised $5.6 million and board president Adam Hyland says…