-
The annual Cincinnati Martin Luther King Jr. march is still on, but will also include cars this year, as participants try to socially distance themselves…
-
After 21 years in the Air Force and positions with the St. Louis Blues Museum and the B.B. King Museum in Mississippi, Dion Brown has come to Cincinnati…
-
For Black History Month: Frank Johnson has a preview of many of the events and activities that will be taking place at the National Underground Railroad…
-
The National Underground Railroad Freedom Center has just opened a new exhibition of privately owned African American art. Joining Jane Durrell to talk…
-
Founded in 2003, the nonprofit organization StoryCorps has given more than 100,000 Americans the chance to record interviews about their lives, pass…
-
This Friday, the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center will present the world premier of the exhibition, Mandela: The Journey to Ubuntu. The…
-
The National Underground Railroad Freedom Center opens its next major exhibition in conjunction with South African documentary photographer Matthew…
-
World War I began in Europe on July 28, 1914, but the United States did not enter the war until April 6, 1917. More than 17 million military personnel and…
-
Faith and Fashion: The Crowns of African American Women is a pop-up exhibit of church hats worn by African American women, now on display at the National…
-
Dr. Clarence Newsome will step down from his position as president of the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center at the end of March. Dr. Newsome…