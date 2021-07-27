-
Cincinnati’s own Bootsy Collins has just released a new song to support the work of MusiCares. “Stars” features an all-star collaboration with American…
-
The story of gifted young pianist Benjamin Carlson-Berne and how his untimely passing led to the creation of a memorial scholarship fund in his name is…
-
Pets in Need of Greater Cincinnati is a nonprofit veterinary clinic, providing pet care for neighbors who can't afford it. They have a fundraiser called…
-
Newport's Mentoring Plus is a small nonprofit supporting local high school students needing academic help but also providing a safe haven for friendship,…
-
Play it Forward, the foundation raising money for local musicians in need, will present the annual Cincinnati Guitar Festival fundraiser at Covington's…
-
Campus Superstar 2019 is the major fundraiser for the Hillel Foundation at the University of Cincinnati. As Anne Arenstein learns from co-chair Jann…
-
The Cincinnati Jazz Hall of Fame will host a fundraising concert on November 14 to support their educational programs. Kay Casey and Sue Brown from the…
-
A classic Cincinnati band of the 1960's will be celebrated at an upcoming fundraiser for the Play It Forward foundation, supporting local musicians in…
-
Cincinnati's newest choral group, Fluidity, is using its June 10 concert to raise awareness of the importance of clean, drinkable water, plus raising…
-
Elaine Diehl has information about an April 29 benefit concert for the Harriet Beecher Stowe House in Walnut Hills. The event will feature musicians Jay…