General Motors has already started working with a ventilator company, Ventec, to help it expand production of the essential medical equipment. Now it might start building the devices itself.
General Electric's aviation program was born in 1919 when the company boosted the power of biplanes taking off in Dayton. GE Aviation, headquartered in…
As thousands commemorate the life and work of Martin Luther King, Jr., Cincinnati City Council votes to conduct a study to determine if city programs and…
Top 10 Reasons To Watch "David Letterman: The Mark Twain Prize" 8 p.m. Monday Nov. 20 on PBS (Channels 48, 16):10. His impeccable comic timing. As they…
While on a break at the Evendale General Electric plant in 1957, Walter E. Scott wrote the country song “Burning Bridges” which would be sung by Glen…
The developer and architect of the planned General Electric Global Operations Center showed preliminary drawings to Cincinnati's Urban Design Review…
Update 7/9/14 at 9:20am: The concrete pours were delayed overnight. Now rescheduled to begin (weather permitting) Thursday, July 10th at 1:00 a.m. and…
General Electric, a week after it announced it would build its Global Operation Center at The Banks, held a celebration today in their temporary…
Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley will not confirm media reports General Electric plans to locate its U.S. Global Operations Center and 1,400 new jobs at The…
The Ohio Tax Credit Authority has approved an 85 percent, 15-year Job Creation Tax Credit for General Electric to locate a new regional headquarters in…