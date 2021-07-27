-
The Cincinnati Zoo is moving ahead with its lawsuit seeking the return of a 37-year-old gorilla from The Gorilla Foundation in California. The zoo filed…
-
The Cincinnati Zoo and The Gorilla Foundation both say they're not allowed to comment on Monday's mediation. However, the zoo says it intends to file a…
-
Cincinnati Zoo officials are in San Francisco Monday for a court-ordered mediation with California-based The Gorilla Foundation.At issue is the future of…
-
Updated Dec. 17 at 7 p.m.A judge in California is directing the Cincinnati Zoo and the Gorilla Foundation to work together on a solution to their dispute…
-
The Gorilla Foundation in California says returning a 37-year-old gorilla named Ndume to the Cincinnati Zoo would cause the animal harm and possibly lead…
-
Gorillas at the Cincinnati Zoo will begin exploring their new indoor habitat in the next few days. The $12 million facility took two years to build and…
-
The Cincinnati Zoo's gorilla exhibit is reopen with new safety precautions in place. The exhibit was closed May 28, when a 3-year-old boy got into the…
-
Last Saturday, the Cincinnati Zoo's Dangerous Animal Response Team was forced to shoot and kill a critically-endangered gorilla after it began dragging a…
-
The Cincinnati Zoo has a new gorilla. The sixteen-year-old Western lowland silverback comes from the Gladys Porter Zoo in Brownsville, Texas.Harambe…