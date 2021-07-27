Greater Cincinnati Behavioral Health Services

-
Last week the City of Cincinnati shutdown and fenced off an area near Paul Brown Stadium that had been the site of a homeless camp. Now, city officials…
Note: This program originally aired August 4, 2016.U.S. state prisons and county jails have as many as 10 times more seriously mentally ill inmates than…
As the weather gets chilly and the days shorter, some people suffer from Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD), or the winter blues. According to the National…
It?'s estimated that, nationally, 10 percent of police calls involve a person in mental-health crisis. How responding officers handle confrontations with…