Greg Schaber

-
This week on The Blues, Saturday night, December 21st at 11pm, I decided to go back through the archives and pull out a number of songs recorded by local…
-
This week on The Blues, Saturday night, June 1st at 11pm, the program begins with Irma Thomas and ends with Ken Nordine. The first set also includes…
-
The Cincy Blues Society is sponsoring their annual 2018 Cincy Winter Blues & Heritage Festival at Duke Convention Center in downtown Cincinnati Friday,…
-
This year's blues Christmas special is dedicated to the memory of WVXU Production Assistant Kevin Rowinski who started his radio broadcast career while a…
-
This week's show, Saturday, August 26th at 11pm starts off with Irma Thomas and Charlie Musselwhite. You'll also hear Tony Joe White plus BB King & Eric…
-
The Winter Blues Fest will happen again this year at The Phoenix in downtown Cincinnati on Friday & Saturday evenings, February 5th and 6th. The…
-
It's my favorite holiday of the year, and how lucky this year to be able to share some of my Halloween cd collection with you. (Saturday night, October…