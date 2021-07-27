Haile Foundation

-
Voting opens today for the 10th and final historic Cincinnati woman to be featured in a multimedia event this summer honoring "'10 ___ Women.""The blank…
People’s Liberty Haile Fellowships provide a year-long civic sabbatical and a $100,000 award for two Greater Cincinnati residents to implement a project…
On this final StoryCorps in Cincinnati, the Carol Ann and Ralph V Haile Jr./US Bank Foundation helped bring StoryCorps to Cincinnati. Here, VP Eric Avner…
On this week's StoryCorps in Cincinnati: Susan Eiswerth and her husband, Cincinnati Public Radio Station Manager Rich Eiswerth, talk about their search…
Nicole Zistler and 10-year-old son Tristan talk about his adoption and birth father.UPDATE: Tristan and his birth father met last November, and several…
Teresa Heckenmueller was one of a very small percentage of female officers in the Air Force during the early 1980s. But an unexpected life event ended…
Longtime friends Simón Sotelo and Alfonso Cornejo talk about Cincinnati's Hispanic community and what inspired the creation of the long running local…
A daughter and father talk about how his alcoholism impacted her and the family in this conversation between Sadie Steller and Lee Ferguson.
Work, career, family, and reminiscences of when they met…a conversation between friends Tiffany Hudson and Dana Makstaller.
David Martin and Jose Cabrera have forged a friendship that started 10 years ago in the Big Brothers, Big Sisters program and continues to this day in the…