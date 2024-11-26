Chamber, Haile Foundation launch artist network initiative

Individual artists can have a hard time making a go of their small businesses. The Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber and the Carol Ann and Ralph V. Haile Foundation are teaming up to create an artist network initiative.

The multi-disciplinary, region-wide artist directory will aim to help artists grow their businesses, and be more visible to would-be arts supporters.

"This initiative between the Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber and the Haile Foundation [aims] to help think about the creative economy here in Cincinnati and think about artists as entrepreneurs, and to try to figure out ways that we can provide them with resources to help them get commissions for artwork, to help them better solidify their small businesses, and really just think about the artist community here as business owners," says Justin Brookhart, SVP of cultural economy at the Cincinnati Regional Chamber.

He adds members will have access to resource sharing, connections to new customers, heightened visibility, and a special chamber membership. It will also include professional development opportunities and access to group health insurance plans.

"Individual artists are integral to the vibrancy of our city and catalysts for growth. Yet as creative gig-workers they generally remain under-resourced and underpaid," says Haile Foundation Program Manager Calcagno Cullen in a statement. "I'm thrilled to see a new avenue for shining a light on our region's creatives while connecting them with both income potential and business services to help them thrive."

Brookhart says it's uncertain how many people may participate. The program is being modeled after similar online artist directories in other cities.

The chamber is searching for a project director to lead the initiative. It says the artist directory is slated to be ready for use by the middle of next year.

Editor's Note: The Carol Ann and Ralph V. Haile, Jr. Foundation and Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber are financial supporters of Cincinnati Public Radio.