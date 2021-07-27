-
The Hamilton County commissioners are expected to give final approval Thursday to a policy agenda for the county for 2021 and 2022.The commissioners have…
The Hamilton County commissioners unanimously approved a resolution Thursday asking the city of Cincinnati to close its police department gun range in…
At least one member of the Hamilton County Agricultural Society is welcoming the recommendations of a 16-member task force established to review the…
The Hamilton County commissioners will receive recommendations Tuesday from a 16-member task force established to review the future of the county fair.The…
Hamilton County commissioners are declaring racism a public health crisis. The three-member board approved the resolution Thursday unanimously."We have to…
The Hamilton County commissioners are expected to vote in two weeks on a resolution declaring racism a public health crisis. About 10 people spoke about…
Hamilton County commissioners are expected to vote on a resolution next month to declare racism a public health crisis.Commissioner Victoria Parks…
Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley announced Monday that he's signed four emergency orders to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. The most significant one is an…
The Hamilton County commissioners voted Thursday to declare a state of emergency concerning COVID-19.The county's action follows similar measures from…
There could soon be some relief for Green Township residents who have been dealing with raw sewage in parts of Muddy Creek.Residents along the creek have…