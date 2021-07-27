Hamilton County Sheriff's Department

-
Hamilton County Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey made national headlines after being the first openly LGBTQ sheriff in Ohio and running on a progressive…
-
A remote restraint designed to de-escalate a situation before a suspect gets hurt is gaining traction nationwide among police departments. On Wednesday,…
-
A candidate for re-election to a Hamilton County office who can't get the endorsement of his or her party is a true rarity in local politics.Usually…
-
Hamilton County's online public auction site has all the usual government surplus items you'd expect: desks, chairs, a few cars from the sheriff's auto…
-
Updated Feb. 21, 2019A week later, Commissioner Todd Portune says he's had his questions answered and he will now support requests from the Sheriff and…
-
Updated 2 p.m.A Hamilton County Sheriff's deputy is hospitalized in critical but stable condition after being struck by a vehicle overnight, the…
-
The Hamilton County Sheriff's office is still providing police patrols in Silverton. But residents and officials are upset the department moved some…
-
May 1 is May Day, marked around the world with marches and protests for the rights of the working class.In Cincinnati, immigrants rights supporters…
-
New numbers for 2016 show 26 percent of Hamilton County drivers pulled over for operating a vehicle under the influence were impaired by drugs or a…
-
Hamilton County Sheriff Jim Neil is asking for a $7 million budget increase for 2017. He says the dollars are needed to cover union salary increases and…