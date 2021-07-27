Harry Caray

-
On his birthday four years ago, I first proposed the Reds honor Hall of Fame radio announcer Marty Brennaman with the "ultimate birthday present," a…
When you watch a biography of Reds Hall of Fame catcher Johnny Bench, you expect to see lots of World Series highlights available for years on DVD.That's…
You would be hard pressed to find a bigger Cincinnati Reds fan than yours truly.Don't cry to me about their present record; that's irrelevant to my love…
Thom Brennaman says he'll be back announcing Reds games on Fox Sports Ohio in August – not July, as his father told the huge crowd at the Pete Rose Hall…