Three 13-year-olds are under arrest and Cincinnati Police are looking for more after a series of attacks on Latinos in East Price Hill.District 3…
The city of Cincinnati had a total of 30 reported hate crimes in 2018, according to the latest FBI statistics, which lag by a year. Those numbers fell by…
A conference at Union Terminal Tuesday aims to teach people about anti-Semitism and other forms of hate. "Driving Out Darkness" explores tactics for…
Miami Valley Islamic leaders are calling a recent act of vandalism at a Dayton mosque a hate crime, and they’re asking local and federal officials to...
James Alex Fields rammed his car into counterprotestors in 2017, killing Heather Heyer and injuring several other people. He was convicted of first degree murder and other charges.
For eight months Cincinnati Police and the FBI have tried to track down the person who vandalized a Sayler Park vehicle with Swastika symbols, and other…
Cincinnati Police have some leads to go on to try to find the person responsible for spray painting swastikas and racial slurs on Withrow University High…
Cincinnati Council could soon be asked to add homeless status or perceived homeless status to the city's hate crimes law.Council Member Chris Seelbach and…