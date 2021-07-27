-
Just in time for Halloween, Lee Hay ventures into Cincinnati's eerier side. Roy L. Heizer, local ghost guide and author of Cincinnati Cemeteries:…
-
Kat Klockow has been interested in ghost stories and the paranormal since she was nine years old. The former Cincinnati resident is a co-host of the…
-
Just in time for Halloween, find out more about the many haunted places in Ohio. Barbara Gray talks with author John Kachuba about his Ghosthunting Ohio…
-
Paranormal radio show host Kat Klockow has released a new book, just in time for All Hallow’s Eve. She joins our Lee Hay to talk about Ohio’s Haunted…
-
Cincinnati’s Music Hall is one of the most iconic buildings in our city, but is it haunted? As Lee Hay learns from guest Judy Knuckles, you can experience…
-
Whether you believe in ghosts, spirits and the supernatural or not, you would probably agree there are places in Greater Cincinnati where most of us would…
-
I am a big fan of Halloween and scary movies so I’ve been to a lot of haunted houses in my time. In my experience, they usually involve somebody clutching…
-
Iconic local music legend Bobby Mackey is in the studio with Brian O’Donnell in advance of his March 9 appearance at the main branch of the Public Library…
-
The Athens Asylum has seen its share of spooky happenings. Even the History Channel confirmed this. Barbara Gray discusses this frightening facility in…
-
Warren County is teeming with Halloween attractions this month, from one spooky end of the county to the other. Jim Stump gets into the creepy details…