-
Despite the fact that needle exchange services have doubled in Ohio over the last three years, a new report finds, among other things, that opioid users continue to share needles.
-
Indiana Medicaid recipients are getting better access to drugs for treating hepatitis C, a change triggered by a class-action lawsuit by the American...
-
As the number of people who inject drugs and share needles has soared, the rate of infection with hep C has climbed, too. Yet many drug treatment patients aren't tested for the liver-damaging virus.
-
Updated at 9:00 a.m.The Newport City Commission unanimously approved the start of a needle exchange program Monday night. A mobile van will reportedly…
-
Needle exchange programs allow intravenous drug users to trade in used needles for sterile ones, and are designed to reduce the spread of HIV and…
-
University of Cincinnati researchers are reporting it could be cost-effective to screen populations with a higher estimated prevalence of hepatitis C.Dr.…