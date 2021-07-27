-
The Hamilton County Quick Response Team (QRT), connecting surviving overdose victims with treatment, is making such an impact that organizers are planning…
There are 138 people on death row in Ohio, but Governor Mike DeWine has suspended all executions until the state finds a painless way to administer the…
New cases of HIV infection have been on the rise in recent years in our region. In 2017, there were 184 newly-diagnosed cases, up 34 percent from 2016.…
When fentanyl, a synthetic opioid 50 to 100 times more powerful than morphine, infiltrated the drug supply in the U.S. it had an immediate, dramatic effect on the overdose rate.
A new website enables Butler County residents to track overdose trends from 2013 to 2017.Statistics students at Miami University gathered data from the…
The newest countywide heroin quick response team (QRT) is up and running. Team members made their first visits Tuesday using a donated Ford…
The numbers are in, and they aren't good.Coroner Lakshmi Sammarco, MD, reports 529 people overdosed and died in Hamilton County in 2017. That's up from…
A quick response team will soon be operating across Hamilton County. The Heroin Coalition's Tom Fallon says the teams will contact people who've overdosed…
The Hamilton County Heroin Coalition has ten new ideas for decreasing the drug epidemic this year and at the top of the list is an Engagement Center run…
Much of the reporting on the heroin crisis is focused on the tragic aspects of the epidemic, leaving people feeling helpless and hopeless without an end…