Cincinnati native and New York Times bestselling illustrator Richard Cowdrey has again teamed up with the Cincinnati Zoo for a holiday follow-up to the…
Everyone's favorite hippo is getting a second season for her first birthday. The Cincinnati Zoo says The Fiona Show's second season launches Wednesday on…
The death of Henry the Hippo at the Cincinnati Zoo hit his keepers and fans of the zoo pretty hard this week. Zoo Director Thane Maynard says the…
After struggling with health problems for several months, the Cincinnati Zoo says Henry the Hippo has died.The zoo says keepers "determined that Henry's…
The Cincinnati Zoo is thrilled that baby hippo Fiona, her mom Bibi and her dad Henry all got in the pool together for the first time Tuesday morning and…
Cincinnati's most famous and beloved hippo took her first steps in front of a gaggle of cameras at the Cincinnati Zoo's outdoor hippo habitat…
A month-old hippo born premature is clear to return to her pool. The Cincinnati Zoo says Fiona's IV has been removed and "vets have given her the okay to…
Update 02/21/17: The Cincinnati Zoo says, "Fiona took two bottles this morning and seems to have more energy. She's still receiving fluids via IV but she…
Not long after discovering one of its hippos was pregnant, the Cincinnati Zoo says 17-year-old Bibi has given birth six weeks early.This is the first Nile…
Henry, the Cincinnati Zoo's new male hippo, did some heavy duty courting Thursday, the opening day of Hippo Cove. He's been by himself for 20 years at…